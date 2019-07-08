  1. Home
By  Associated Press
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
McNeil NYM 76 289 41 101 .349
Bellinger LAD 87 314 70 107 .341
Blackmon Col 72 311 67 104 .334
Yelich Mil 82 304 66 100 .329
Arenado Col 87 336 61 106 .315
Dahl Col 79 298 55 93 .312
KMarte Ari 86 351 57 109 .311
Freeman Atl 90 356 69 110 .309
Rendon Was 75 280 65 85 .304
Bell Pit 88 338 69 102 .302
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Alonso, New York, 30; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 30; Renfroe, San Diego, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; Freeman, Atlanta, 23; JBaez, Chicago, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 71; Freeman, Atlanta, 68; Alonso, New York, 68; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; Escobar, Arizona, 66; 5 tied at 62.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 10-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-3; Greinke, Arizona, 10-3; Strasburg, Washington, 10-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-4; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5; JGray, Colorado, 9-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 8-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 8-2.