BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 81 336 65 113 .336 Devers Bos 87 346 69 112 .324 Brantley Hou 83 327 45 104 .318 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Polanco Min 84 351 57 111 .316 Alberto Bal 73 272 22 84 .309 Moncada ChW 79 305 49 94 .308 Andrus Tex 78 322 49 99 .307 Merrifield KC 91 382 62 117 .306 MCabrera Det 80 283 22 86 .304 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Encarnacion, New York, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Vogelbach, Seattle, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Abreu, Chicago, 21; 3 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Abreu, Chicago, 66; Bogaerts, Boston, 65; Trout, Los Angeles, 63; DoSantana, Seattle, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 63; Devers, Boston, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Soler, Kansas City, 59; GSanchez, New York, 57; 2 tied at 56.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 11-3; Lynn, Texas, 11-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 10-2; German, New York, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Cashner, Baltimore, 9-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 9-4.