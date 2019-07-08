|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|McNeil NYM
|76
|289
|41
|101
|.349
|Bellinger LAD
|87
|314
|70
|107
|.341
|Blackmon Col
|72
|311
|67
|104
|.334
|Yelich Mil
|82
|304
|66
|100
|.329
|Arenado Col
|87
|336
|61
|106
|.315
|Dahl Col
|79
|298
|55
|93
|.312
|KMarte Ari
|86
|351
|57
|109
|.311
|Freeman Atl
|90
|356
|69
|110
|.309
|Bell Pit
|87
|335
|69
|102
|.304
|Rendon Was
|75
|280
|65
|85
|.304
|Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Alonso, New York, 30; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 30; Renfroe, San Diego, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; Freeman, Atlanta, 23; JBaez, Chicago, 22; 2 tied at 21.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 71; Freeman, Atlanta, 68; Alonso, New York, 68; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; Escobar, Arizona, 66; 5 tied at 62.
|Pitching
Ryu, Los Angeles, 10-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-3; Greinke, Arizona, 10-3; Strasburg, Washington, 10-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-4; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5; JGray, Colorado, 9-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 8-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 8-2.