BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Chicago
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|New York
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Indiana
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
|Atlanta
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Minnesota
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Los Angeles
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Seattle
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Phoenix
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Dallas
|4
|8
|.333
|4
___
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota 74, Connecticut 71
|Sunday's Games
Las Vegas 90, New York 58
Washington at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Los Angeles at Dallas, 1 p.m.<