Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|200
|103
|00x—6
|9
|0
Wojciechowski, Armstrong (5), Bleier (6), Ynoa (7), Fry (8) and Sisco; Thornton, Phelps (7), Mayza (8), Hudson (9) and Jansen. W_Thornton 3-6. L_Wojciechowski 0-2. HRs_Baltimore, Sisco (6). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (16).
___
|New York
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|00x—2
|10
|0
Paxton, Kahnle (7), Ottavino (7), Green (8) and Romine; Morton, Kolarek (6), Kittredge (7), Poche (8), Pagan (9) and Zunino. W_Morton 10-2. L_Paxton 5-4. Sv_Pagan (5). HRs_New York, Gardner (15).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|020—2
|9
|1
|Washington
|010
|000
|13x—5
|8
|0
Junis, Diekman (8), McCarthy (8) and Maldonado, Gallagher; Corbin, Rodney (8), Doolittle (8) and Gomes. W_Doolittle 6-2. L_Diekman 0-6. HRs_Washington, Dozier (14), Robles (13).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|400
|002
|011—8
|13
|1
|New York
|000
|002
|001—3
|5
|1
Nola, Morgan (7), Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto; Wheeler, Familia (6), Font (7) and Ramos. W_Nola 8-2. L_Wheeler 6-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (20), Bruce 2 (10). New York, Hechavarria (5), Alonso (30).