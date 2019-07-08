  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/08 04:38
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
McNeil NYM 75 284 40 101 .356
Bellinger LAD 87 314 70 107 .341
Blackmon Col 72 311 67 104 .334
Yelich Mil 82 304 66 100 .329
Arenado Col 87 336 61 106 .315
Dahl Col 79 298 55 93 .312
KMarte Ari 86 351 57 109 .311
Freeman Atl 89 353 68 109 .309
Bell Pit 87 335 69 102 .304
Rendon Was 75 280 65 85 .304
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 30; Alonso, New York, 29; Renfroe, San Diego, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; Freeman, Atlanta, 23; JBaez, Chicago, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 71; Freeman, Atlanta, 67; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; Alonso, New York, 66; Escobar, Arizona, 66; 5 tied at 62.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 10-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-3; Greinke, Arizona, 10-3; Strasburg, Washington, 10-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-4; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5; JGray, Colorado, 9-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 8-1; 2 tied at 8-3.