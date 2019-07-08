Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 000 000 100—1 6 0 Toronto 200 103 00x—6 9 0

Wojciechowski, Armstrong (5), Bleier (6), Ynoa (7), Fry (8) and Sisco; Thornton, Phelps (7), Mayza (8), Hudson (9) and Jansen. W_Thornton 3-6. L_Wojciechowski 0-2. HRs_Baltimore, Sisco (6). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (16).

___

New York 010 000 000—1 5 0 Tampa Bay 200 000 00x—2 10 0

Paxton, Kahnle (7), Ottavino (7), Green (8) and Romine; Morton, Kolarek (6), Kittredge (7), Poche (8), Pagan (9) and Zunino. W_Morton 10-2. L_Paxton 5-4. Sv_Pagan (5). HRs_New York, Gardner (15).

___

Boston 020 030 010—6 9 0 Detroit 100 000 020—3 6 1

Price, Taylor (6), Brasier (8), Workman (8), Hembree (9) and Vazquez; G.Soto, Ramirez (3), Cisnero (6), E.Jimenez (8), J.Jimenez (9) and J.Hicks. W_Price 7-2. L_G.Soto 0-3. Sv_Hembree (2). HRs_Boston, Vazquez (14). Detroit, Dixon (12).

___

INTERLEAGUE Kansas City 000 000 020—2 9 1 Washington 010 000 13x—5 8 0

Junis, Diekman (8), McCarthy (8) and Maldonado, Gallagher; Corbin, Rodney (8), Doolittle (8) and Gomes. W_Doolittle 6-2. L_Diekman 0-6. HRs_Washington, Dozier (14), Robles (13).

___

Cleveland 000 130 160—11 18 1 Cincinnati 000 010 000— 1 4 0

Bauer, Wittgren (8), Olson (9) and Perez, Plawecki; Mahle, Hughes (5), Stephenson (6), Hernandez (7), Herget (8), Bowman (9) and Farmer, Casali. W_Bauer 8-6. L_Mahle 2-9. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (7), Bauers (11), Allen (2), Naquin (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia 400 002 011—8 13 1 New York 000 002 001—3 5 1

Nola, Morgan (7), Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto; Wheeler, Familia (6), Font (7) and Ramos. W_Nola 8-2. L_Wheeler 6-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (20), Bruce 2 (10). New York, Hechavarria (5), Alonso (30).