|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|57
|31
|.648
|—
|Tampa Bay
|52
|39
|.571
|6½
|Boston
|49
|41
|.544
|9
|Toronto
|34
|57
|.374
|24½
|Baltimore
|27
|62
|.303
|30½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|56
|32
|.636
|—
|Cleveland
|50
|38
|.568
|6
|Chicago
|41
|44
|.482
|13½
|Kansas City
|30
|61
|.330
|27½
|Detroit
|28
|57
|.329
|26½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|33
|.629
|—
|Oakland
|49
|41
|.544
|7½
|Texas
|47
|42
|.528
|9
|Los Angeles
|45
|45
|.500
|11½
|Seattle
|39
|54
|.419
|19
___
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota 7, Texas 4
Baltimore 8, Toronto 1
Washington 6, Kansas City 0
Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 2
Boston 10, Detroit 6
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 6, Oakland 3
|Sunday's Games
Toronto 6, Baltimore 1
Boston 6, Detroit 3
Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 1
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Washington 5, Kansas City 2
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
NL vs. AL at Cleveland, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.