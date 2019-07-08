|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|81
|336
|65
|113
|.336
|Devers Bos
|86
|341
|69
|112
|.328
|Brantley Hou
|83
|327
|45
|104
|.318
|TAnderson ChW
|70
|271
|39
|86
|.317
|Polanco Min
|84
|351
|57
|111
|.316
|Alberto Bal
|73
|272
|22
|84
|.309
|Moncada ChW
|78
|302
|49
|93
|.308
|Andrus Tex
|78
|322
|49
|99
|.307
|Merrifield KC
|91
|382
|62
|117
|.306
|MCabrera Det
|79
|282
|22
|86
|.305
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Encarnacion, New York, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Vogelbach, Seattle, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; 4 tied at 20.
|Runs Batted In
Abreu, Chicago, 65; Trout, Los Angeles, 63; DoSantana, Seattle, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 63; Bogaerts, Boston, 63; Devers, Boston, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Soler, Kansas City, 59; GSanchez, New York, 57; 2 tied at 56.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 11-3; Lynn, Texas, 11-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 10-2; German, New York, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Cashner, Baltimore, 9-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 9-4.