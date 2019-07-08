  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/08 04:12
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 81 336 65 113 .336
Devers Bos 86 341 69 112 .328
Brantley Hou 83 327 45 104 .318
TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317
Polanco Min 84 351 57 111 .316
Alberto Bal 73 272 22 84 .309
Moncada ChW 78 302 49 93 .308
Andrus Tex 78 322 49 99 .307
Merrifield KC 90 378 62 116 .307
MCabrera Det 79 282 22 86 .305
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Encarnacion, New York, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Vogelbach, Seattle, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; 4 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Abreu, Chicago, 65; Trout, Los Angeles, 63; DoSantana, Seattle, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 63; Bogaerts, Boston, 63; Devers, Boston, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Soler, Kansas City, 59; GSanchez, New York, 57; 2 tied at 56.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 11-3; Lynn, Texas, 11-4; German, New York, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Morton, Tampa Bay, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Cashner, Baltimore, 9-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 9-4.