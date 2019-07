1991_United States 2, Norway 1

1995_Norway 2, Germany 0

1999_United States 0, China 0, ET (US won 5-4 on penalty kicks)

2003_Germany 2, Sweden 1, ET

2007_Germany 2, Brazil 0

2011_Japan 2, United States 2, ET (Japan won 3-1 on penalty kicks)

2015_United States 5, Japan 2

2019_United States 2, Netherlands 0