In this Thursday, June 27, 2019 photo diners eat in a Honduran-style restaurant in Chelsea, Mass. A recent study by the Pew Research Center shows the
In this Sunday, June 30, 2019 photo Maria Alfaro, center, and her husband Catarino Alfaro, center right, both of Revere, Mass., and immigrants from El
In this Sunday, June 30, 2019 photo Abby Taylor, left, chief of the civil rights division in the Massachusetts Attorney General's office, speaks with
In this Sunday, June 30, 2019 photo Bertha Aleman, of Chelsea, Mass., and originally from El Salvador, arranges tee shirts featuring the Temporary Pro
In this Monday, July 1, 2019 photo an immigrant from El Salvador, who identified himself only as Cruz, performs landscape work in a park in Chelsea, M
In this Sunday, June 30, 2019 photo passers-by walk on a side street near a store front that features images of Latin foods, in Chelsea, Mass. A recen
n this Sunday, June 30, 2019 photo Jose Palma, foreground, head of the Massachusetts Temporary Protected Status Committee, address a TPS meeting in So
In this Monday, July 1, 2019 photo passers-by walk near an entrance of a Latin-style cafe that features a display of cakes and pastries in a window, i
In this Sunday, June 30, 2019 photo, members of the Imperial FC amateur soccer team, one of ten teams that compete in the Latinos Soccer League, in Re
In this Sunday, June 30, 2019 photo people prepare to board a bus outside a Latin-style cafe, right, in Chelsea, Mass. A recent study by the Pew Resea
In this Thursday, June 27, 2019 photo Anna Lopez, originally of El Salvador, left, and Maria Erazo, originally of Honduras, center, cook in a restaura
In this Thursday, June 27, 2019 photo Mariana Moncada, left, originally of Honduras, prepares food in a kitchen, in Chelsea, Mass. A recent study by t
In this Thursday, June 27, 2019 photo patrons, who asked that they not be identified by name, are seated in a bar, in Chelsea, Mass. In the last two d
CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — The changing face of tiny Chelsea, Massachusetts, reflects broader changes in immigration to the United States.
Guatemalan bakeries, Honduran restaurants and Salvadoran markets are joining an already ethnically diverse mix of businesses in industrial town across the Mystic River from Boston.
Mexico generated one of the largest immigration waves in U.S. history, starting in 1965 and lasting well into this century when an improved Mexican economy and lower birthrates helped reverse the trend. Now, more immigrants are fleeing poverty and violence in Central America's Northern Triangle.
A new report by the Pew Research Center says only five states saw statistically significant increases in people living in the country illegally from 2007 to 2017. They are led by Massachusetts and followed by Maryland — both magnets for Central Americans.