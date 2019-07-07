  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/07 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 3 .750
Connecticut 9 5 .643 1
New York 7 7 .500 3
Chicago 6 7 .462
Indiana 6 9 .400
Atlanta 3 9 .250 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 8 5 .615
Minnesota 8 6 .571 ½
Los Angeles 6 6 .500
Seattle 8 8 .500
Phoenix 5 6 .455 2
Dallas 4 8 .333

___

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 74, Connecticut 71

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Dallas, 1 p.m.<