TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese artistic gymnast Lee Chih-kai (李智凱) successfully defended his pommel horse title at Italy Universiade on Sunday, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Lee came into the spotlight after winning gold in the men's pommel horse at the Taipei Summer Universiade in 2017 and also at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, CNA reported.

Lee, “who won the men's all-round final at the Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Mongolia last month, clinched a bronze in the men's all-round event at the Summer Universiade Saturday with a score of 83.950 points,” the news agency reported.

Lee was the last to perform at Sunday’s pommel horse competition. He took a deep breath before completing all the movements at one go. When he raised his arms at the end of his performance, the crowd burst into cheers, according to CNA.

He received the highest score of 15.400 points at Sunday’s pommel horse competition, becoming the only one among the eight finalists to receive a score higher than 15. Lee has also become the only athlete in Taiwan’s sports history to have won two gymnastics gold medals at Universiade.

The 30th Summer Universiade is taking place in Naples, Italy, July 3-14.

(SSUtv Sports YouTube video)