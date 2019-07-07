  1. Home
Investigators recover helicopter that crashed in Bahamas

By  Associated Press
2019/07/07 20:37
HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — Accident investigators in the Bahamas say they've recovered the helicopter that crashed off the coast of a remote private island on July 4.

Seven Americans died in the crash, including coal billionaire Chris Cline, who owned Big Grand Cay.

The Bahamas Air Accident Investigation Department says on its website that a Florida-based contractor pulled the Agusta helicopter from the ocean Saturday night.

The helicopter was expected to be taken to Fort Lauderdale and then to an accident investigation facility in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The accident investigation department also says it's interviewing witnesses on Big Grand Cay. The department has said the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Safety Board of Italy and the manufacturer of the aircraft and engine would all provide assistance with the investigation.