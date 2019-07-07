More than 7,500 birds were culled after new cases of avian influenza were confirmed on three poultry farms in Yunlin County, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine (BAPHIQ) said Sunday.

Birds from two duck farms and a turkey farm in the county'sDongshi Township were found to be infected with the highly pathogenicH5N2 strain of avian flu, BAPHIQ said in a press statement.

To prevent the virus from spreading, the BAPHIQ Yunlin station culled 6,520 ducks and 1,121 turkeys from the three poultry farms and oversaw the on-site disinfection process, BAPHIQ said.

The latest finding brings the total number of poultry farmscontaminated by the virus to 35 this year, spread across the countiesof Yunlin, Changhua and Pingtung, with more than 461,000 birds culled.



BAPHIQ explained that the weather in Taiwan, especially in the central and southern parts of the country, has changed drastically recently, due to southwesterly winds, resulting in higher chances of poultry falling sick.

The bureau reminded the poultry industry to implement better daily management of their farms, including appropriate stocking density, sufficient nutrition, proper ventilation and other necessary measures, to keep their birds healthy.

Officials also urged poultry farmers to report any unusual deaths and abnormalities on their farms to the authorities immediately.