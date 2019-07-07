London, July 6 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and her Czech partner, Barbora Strýcová, continued their pressure on competitors in the women's doubles at Wimbledon Saturday, taking them to the round of 16.



The third-seeded duo beat Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic and Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets to stay in the tournament. Their next match will be against the 15th-seeded Romanian pair of Irina-Camelia Begu and Monica Niculescu on Tuesday.



If the Hsieh-Strýcová pair win Tuesday's match, and if the sister team of Latisha Chan (詹詠然) and Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) also defeat the formidable sixth-seeded duo of Belgium's Elise Mertens and Belarusia's Aryna Sabalenka in the round of 16, also scheduled on Tuesday, the two pairs from Taiwan will go head-to-head in the quarter finals.



The Chan sisters, seeded ninth, cruised past Belgian duo Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen 6-2, 6-1 in less than an hour Friday to advance to the round of 16.