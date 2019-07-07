TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has announced additional train services to transport festival-goers to the 2019 Taitung International Balloon Fiesta, which lifted off on June 29 and will continue until Aug. 12.

TRA will provide additional local train services to Luye Highland (鹿野高台), the festival venue, Taitung County Government said. There will be a train from Taitung Station to Chihshan Station ( Train No. 4629) and a return train (Train No. 4636) between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This is during the festival period and includes Aug. 12 (Monday), the last day of the festival.

In addition, the northbound Train No. 317 and southbound Train No. 418 will make an additional stop at Luye Station (鹿野車站) every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the festival period, and on Aug. 12.

For the light sculpture concert at Dapo Pond (大坡池光雕音樂會) in Chihshan Township on July 20, TRA will add an additional train service between Taitung and Chihshan stations. Its southbound Train No. 324 and northbound Train No. 447 will also make additional stops at Chihshan.

(Taitung County Government video)