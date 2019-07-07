TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Weekday bus services to Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area (太平山國家森林遊樂區) in Datong Township, Yilan County, will be launched on July 15, according to the Forestry Bureau’s Loudong Forest District Office (LFDO).

The addition of the weekday bus service was made possible by the cooperation of LFDP, Yilan County Government, and Kuo-Kuang Motor Transportation Company (國光客運), LFDO said in a statement on Wednesday (July 3).

The morning weekend bus service (Kuo-Kuang Bus No. 1750) from Yilan Transfer Station (宜蘭轉運站) to Taiping Villa (太平山莊) in the forest recreation area and the afternoon return service have been in operation for years. Now, the weekday bus services will be added to the bus route, with one morning bus service and one afternoon return service every day from Monday to Friday, according to the office.

The bus service schedule will start at 7:40 a.m. from Yilan Transfer Station and 8 a.m. at Loudong Transfer Station. The afternoon return service will start at Taiping Villa from 2:30 p.m. and stop at Jioujhihze (鳩之澤) for one hour, so visitors can enjoy attractions at both locations, according to the office.

The weekday bus services are set to operate on a trial basis for six months, from July 15 to Dec. 31.

To encourage the public to take advantage of the weekday bus services, LFDO offers the following discounts:

A. NT$100 Taipingshan admission fee per adult regardless of weekdays or weekends (regular prices: NT$150, NT$200 per adult)

B. NT$50 for public pool at Jioujhihze Hot Spring (regular prices: NT$150, NT$200 per adult)

C. Availability to book the 11:30 a.m. Bong Bong Train (蹦蹦車) on weekdays

For bus riders on July 15, both Jioujhihze Hot Spring and the Bong Bong Train will be free of charge, the LFDO said.

In addition to buying bus tickets on site, those wishing to take the bus to Taipingshan can purchase bus tickets on Kuo-Kuang’s website or from 7-Eleven and FamilyMart convenience stores. For more information about bus tickets and the bus schedule, please refer to Kuo-Kuang’s website.

Bong Bong Train. (Loudong Forest District Office photo)

Bong Bong Train. (Loudong Forest District Office photo)

Jioujhihze Hot Spring. (Loudong Forest District Office photo)