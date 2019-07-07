TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – EVA Air and the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union ended their unprecedented 17-day strike in Taiwan on Saturday (July 6), while measures stipulated in the agreement will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020, reports said.

The accord encompasses a number of issues, including provision of an on-duty bonus, human resources arbitration, flight optimization, and restrictions on the scope of future strikes. It was also agreed that further meetings were necessary between the company management and the union, reported Liberty Times.

The union agreed not to stage another strike for at least three years, which means no more walkouts from July 6, 2019 to July 5, 2022. It also acceded to the request that any future strikes would not affect domestic flights.

As for punitive measures, which caused the break-down of talks on June 29, EVA Air management relented and said it would not retaliate against the union as long as its actions during the strike didn’t breach the law, said Liberty Times.

The accord will also see management-level union members of EVA Air given 25 days of annual leave to tackle union affairs; and one more seat added to the HR arbitration council, assumed by a flight attendant tutor selected by crew members. These measures went into full effect upon inking of the agreement, wrote Central News Agency.