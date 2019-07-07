The artist’s world is limitless, and Mandarin Oriental, Taipei is always committed to celebrating the beauty and wonders of the aesthetic world. Starting now until 18 August 2019, The Jade Lounge collaborates with luxury skincare brand CHANTECAILLE to present Super Bloom Afternoon Tea.

Step into summer with a range of deliciously exquisite pastries designed by the hotel’s Executive Pastry Chef Yam Lok Hin and savour a delightful afternoon getaway! Priced from TWD 1,350 per person. All guests of Super Bloom Afternoon Tea will receive a complimentary gift from CHANTECAILLE. Additionally, 5% of the revenue from Super Bloom afternoon tea will be donated to Elephant Family in an effort to protect Asian elephants and their habitat.

Inspired by the summer 2019 makeup collection of CHANTECAILLE, Chef Hin selected ingredients such as marigold, Luoshenhua tea, Alphonso mango and peach and transformed them into a series of elegantly delicious pastries to spoil guests with a sweet indulgence. On the menu are Marigold Pear Cream; Hibiscus Cassis Cake; Mango Vanilla Sphere; Masala Chai Macaron; Rose Berry Mousse, as well as decadent savoury items such as Crispy Crab Meat Ball; Scallop Fondant and other tempting selections.