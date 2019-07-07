BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 81 336 65 113 .336 Devers Bos 86 341 69 112 .328 Brantley Hou 83 327 45 104 .318 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Polanco Min 84 351 57 111 .316 Alberto Bal 72 268 22 83 .310 Moncada ChW 78 302 49 93 .308 Andrus Tex 78 322 49 99 .307 Merrifield KC 90 378 62 116 .307 MCabrera Det 79 282 22 86 .305 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Encarnacion, New York, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Vogelbach, Seattle, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; 4 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Abreu, Chicago, 65; Trout, Los Angeles, 63; DoSantana, Seattle, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 63; Bogaerts, Boston, 63; Devers, Boston, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Soler, Kansas City, 59; GSanchez, New York, 57; 2 tied at 56.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 11-3; Lynn, Texas, 11-4; German, New York, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Morton, Tampa Bay, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Cashner, Baltimore, 9-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 9-4.