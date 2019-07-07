TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is leveraging its fruit appeal and winning over Japanese hearts, after a Tainan City Government delegation arrived to promote mangos in Tsukuba City, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday (July 6).

Tasting sessions were held at an outlet of York-Benimaru, a supermarket chain affiliated with Japan’s 7-Eleven, according to city government officials. The campaign is building on a successful collaboration with the retailer last year that boosted sales of the locally-grown Irwin mangos.

The fruit will be available at 305 York-Benimaru outlets across Japan, and the stores will also feature exhibition areas for Taiwan’s agricultural produce. Tainan government expects sales of at least 25 tons of mango this year, and aims to quadruple the number next year.

The mango, a signature Tainan product, is known for its superb taste and high quality. Adding to its charm is the relatively reasonable cost, making it one of the most sought-after fruits among Japanese customers.

The government of the southwestern city has been exploring commercial opportunities for its agricultural products. It will continue to expand exports to more neighboring countries, improve the livelihoods of farmers and polish the image of Taiwan, the government said.