Taipei, July 6 (CNA) Taiwanese Yang Kun-pi (楊昆弼) won a gold medal in the men's trap event at the 2019 Summer Universiade Friday in Naples.



Yang, who scored 122 to finish first in the qualifying round, beat Slovakian Filip Marinov 45-44 to take the gold.



The medal was the second win for Taiwan, after Liu Wan-yu (劉宛渝) took gold in the women's trap event earlier that day.



Yang was to partner with Liu in the mixed doubles Saturday.



The 30th Summer Universiade kicked off Wednesday in the Italian city, and will run through July 14.