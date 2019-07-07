FILE - In this April 9, 2018, file photo, released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani listens to
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran appears poised to raise its enrichment of uranium and break another limit from its faltering 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Sunday marks the end of a deadline set by President Hassan Rouhani for Europe to find a way for Iran to get around American sanctions.
State TV reports officials are scheduled to hold a news conference Sunday to discuss their plans.
This comes a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear deal.
America since has imposed sanctions blocking Iranian crude oil from being sold on the world market. The U.S. also sanctioned top officials in the Islamic Republic, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran on July 1 acknowledged breaking the deal's 300-kilogram (661-pound) limit on its low-enriched uranium stockpile.