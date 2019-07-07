  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/07 11:05
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
McNeil NYM 74 279 39 97 .348
Bellinger LAD 86 311 70 107 .344
Blackmon Col 71 307 67 103 .336
Yelich Mil 82 304 66 100 .329
Arenado Col 86 333 61 106 .318
Dahl Col 78 294 55 93 .316
KMarte Ari 85 346 57 108 .312
Freeman Atl 89 353 68 109 .309
Bell Pit 87 335 69 102 .304
Rendon Was 74 276 64 84 .304
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 30; Alonso, New York, 29; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Renfroe, San Diego, 26; FReyes, San Diego, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; Freeman, Atlanta, 23; JBaez, Chicago, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 71; Freeman, Atlanta, 67; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; Alonso, New York, 66; Escobar, Arizona, 66; 4 tied at 62.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 10-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-3; Greinke, Arizona, 10-3; Strasburg, Washington, 10-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-4; JGray, Colorado, 9-5; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 8-1; 2 tied at 8-3.