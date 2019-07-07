Taipei, July 6 (CNA) The Taipei 101 skyscraper displayed a light message on its façade Friday evening to pay tribute to deceased children's bookstore founder Chen Chun-lang (陳俊朗) and Lee Cheng-han (李承翰), a railway police officer who died Thursday after being stabbed by a passenger.



The display on the upper part of the building, which appeared from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., read:"Chen Chun-lang/Daddy Chen and Officer Lee Cheng-han, thank you for your love for this land."



Chen was a longtime educator who set up nine"Kids'Bookstore" outlets in Taitung County starting in 1999 to offer afterschool tutoring and support to children from disadvantaged families and dropouts and came to be known as "Daddy Chen" by the more than 2,000 children the program helped.



He died Thursday at the age of 55.



Lee, a 24-year-old police officer, was stabbed by a knife-wielding passenger who refused to pay his train fare on a northbound train in Chiayi City late Wednesday. He was declared dead the following day.



The Taipei 101 light show was not unprecedented.



On June 11, 2017, Taipei 101 flashed a display reading "Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above," the title of a documentary produced by acclaimed Taiwanese aerial filmmaker Chi Po-lin (齊柏林), to mark Chi's death in a helicopter crash while he was shooting aerial images of Taiwan the previous day.



In 2015, Taipei 101 flashed lighting displays in red, white and blue, a symbol of France's national flag, to mourn the victims of a series of terror attacks in Paris.