TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The subscription-based music streaming service Line Music, slated to launch in Taiwan on Wednesday (July 10), is expected to unnerve both local and foreign competitors, including KKBox, Spotify, and Apple Music.

According to Central News Agency, Line Music will provide a free, 30-day trial to first-time users. The promotional strategy nearly always pays off for music streaming services wanting to reach out quickly to potential customers, said industry observers.

The entertainment system will incorporate the existing Line Messenger app, allowing users to stream music on-demand and share with Line friends.

Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee (李玟) will take on the brand ambassador role for the new service, Line Corporation announced in May. Lee's reputation as a Mandopop diva is expected to boost the popularity of Line Music.

Additionally, a range of promotions will be rolled out, including sound stickers, ringtones, music video debuts, and streamed services of Lee's hit songs, wrote CNA. The company will also sponsor her upcoming world tour, starting at Taipei Arena.

In May, Line Corp. announced plans to invest an additional US$100 million in Taiwan, to further build its presence in a market deemed to have great commercial potential. Last year, the company established Line Bank in a joint venture with major banks, including Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, making inroads into the island’s financial sector.