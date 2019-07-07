|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|McNeil NYM
|74
|279
|39
|97
|.348
|Bellinger LAD
|86
|311
|70
|107
|.344
|Blackmon Col
|71
|307
|67
|103
|.336
|Yelich Mil
|82
|304
|66
|100
|.329
|Arenado Col
|86
|333
|61
|106
|.318
|Dahl Col
|78
|294
|55
|93
|.316
|KMarte Ari
|85
|346
|57
|108
|.312
|Freeman Atl
|89
|353
|68
|109
|.309
|Bell Pit
|87
|335
|69
|102
|.304
|Rendon Was
|74
|276
|64
|84
|.304
|Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 30; Alonso, New York, 29; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Renfroe, San Diego, 26; FReyes, San Diego, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; Freeman, Atlanta, 23; JBaez, Chicago, 22; 2 tied at 21.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 71; Freeman, Atlanta, 67; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; Alonso, New York, 66; Escobar, Arizona, 66; Harper, Philadelphia, 62; Hosmer, San Diego, 62; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62.
|Pitching
Ryu, Los Angeles, 10-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-3; Greinke, Arizona, 10-3; Strasburg, Washington, 10-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-4; JGray, Colorado, 9-5; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 8-1; 2 tied at 8-3.