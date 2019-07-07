  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/07 07:09
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 57 29 .663
Tampa Bay 50 39 .562
Boston 47 41 .534 11
Toronto 33 57 .367 26
Baltimore 27 61 .307 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 56 32 .636
Cleveland 49 38 .563
Chicago 41 43 .488 13
Detroit 28 55 .337 25½
Kansas City 30 60 .333 27
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 55 33 .625
Oakland 49 40 .551
Texas 47 42 .528
Los Angeles 45 44 .506 10½
Seattle 38 54 .413 19

___

Friday's Games

Kansas City 7, Washington 4, 11 innings

Baltimore 4, Toronto 1

Boston 9, Detroit 6

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4

Minnesota 15, Texas 6

Oakland 5, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 7, Texas 4

Baltimore 8, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Kansas City 0

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 2

Boston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Ynoa 0-6) at Toronto (Thornton 2-6), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Price 6-2) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 7-6) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-8), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 9-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-8) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 8-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 8-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 3-1) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NL vs. AL at Cleveland, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.