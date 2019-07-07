  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/07 05:54
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 80 332 65 112 .337
Devers Bos 85 335 68 111 .331
Brantley Hou 83 327 45 104 .318
TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317
Polanco Min 84 351 57 111 .316
Alberto Bal 72 268 22 83 .310
Merrifield KC 89 377 62 116 .308
Andrus Tex 78 322 49 99 .307
Moncada ChW 77 299 47 91 .304
MCabrera Det 78 277 22 84 .303
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Encarnacion, New York, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; 5 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 63; DoSantana, Seattle, 63; Abreu, Chicago, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 63; Bogaerts, Boston, 63; Devers, Boston, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Soler, Kansas City, 59; GSanchez, New York, 57; Encarnacion, New York, 56.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; Lynn, Texas, 11-4; German, New York, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Cashner, Baltimore, 9-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 9-4; BAnderson, Oakland, 9-5.