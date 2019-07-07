  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/07 05:49
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Texas 000 001 300—4 8 1
Minnesota 030 200 02x—7 9 0

Chavez, Payano (6), Leclerc (7), Kelley (8) and Mathis; Pineda, Duffey (7), Rogers (7) and Castro. W_Pineda 6-4. L_Chavez 3-4. Sv_Rogers (12). HRs_Texas, Andrus (8), Calhoun (5). Minnesota, Gonzalez (10).

___

Baltimore 000 501 011—8 10 0
Toronto 000 100 000—1 3 2

Cashner, Yacabonis (8), Armstrong (9) and Severino; Richard, Kingham (7), Law (9) and Maile. W_Cashner 9-3. L_Richard 1-5. HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (20), Wilkerson (7).