Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy for Afghanistan, on Saturday said the latest round of talks with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar has been the "most productive" so far.

"The six days have been the most productive of the rounds we have had with the Taliban… we made progress on all the issues that we have been discussing," Khalilzad said in Doha.

US-Taliban talks will resume on Tuesday after an intra-Afghan dialogue, facilitated by Germany and Qatar.

Read more: Afghan peace talks: Renewed bid to kick-start progress

Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the Taliban's office in Qatar, also expressed his satisfaction over the latest round of peace talks with the US.

"We are happy with the progress and hope the rest of the work is also done. We have not faced any obstacles yet," he tweeted.

The earlier rounds of US-Taliban talks did not yield any substantial result, but hopes for a breakthrough are high this time around. The main reason behind this optimism is the Taliban's willingness to engage with the Afghan government, which complained of being sidelined in peace negotiations.

Read more: Taliban-US peace talks reopen in Doha

The Islamists, who ruled the country from 1996 until the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, had dubbed the Afghan government a "US puppet" and refused to talk to them.

Intra-Afghan dialogue

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani insists that no agreement to end the 18-year-long conflict in his country could be reached without his government's active involvement.

Read more: Afghanistan: President Ghani seeks to restore his legitimacy with a Loya Jirga

It appears that the Taliban have agreed to show flexibility on its dealings with Kabul, but the group insists that the Afghan delegates attending the two-day talks will only do so in a "personal capacity."

But Washington has made it clear the Taliban must talk with the Afghan government if they wish to seal a peace deal.

A previously planned meeting between Afghan representatives and the Taliban in April collapsed due to a disagreement over the size of the proposed 250-strong Afghan delegation as well as over its official status.

This time at least 60 Afghan delegates are reportedly taking part in the two-day intra-Afghan dialogue starting on Sunday. The Afghan delegation includes various stakeholders, including former mujahedeen (Islamic warriors) who fought the Soviet Union in the 1980s, as well as former government officials, former ambassadors, civil society representatives and a small number of women.

A senior Taliban official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the protection of women and minority rights would also be discussed in the Doha talks.

Read more: Afghanistan: Peace without women's rights?

Withdrawal or ceasefire?

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hopes for a peace agreement before September 1.

The Trump administration, however, is demanding a ceasefire agreement amid continued Islamist violence in the war-ravaged country.

Last week, the Taliban claimed a truck bomb attack in Kabul that killed six people and wounded 105 civilians, many of them children.

But the Taliban demands a timeline for the US troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan before agreeing to a ceasefire.

But Wahid Muzhda, a Kabul-based security analyst, told DW it could be risky. "We don't know if the Taliban will then agree to talk to the Afghan government or demand an interim government that they could become a part of," said Muzhda.

The US official in Qatar denied reports that Washington was ready to pull out all troops from Afghanistan. The official told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity that the US "definitely did not offer" a withdrawal as part of a peace deal.

The US negotiator said the deal that is being negotiated in Doha with the Taliban is "comprehensive and includes specifics on all four parts including a ceasefire, timeline, participating in intra-Afghan negotiations and counter-terrorism assurances."

"We can expect progress if we define progress as movement toward a troop withdrawal deal," Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, told DW. Such a deal, Kugelman added, could only be counted as a win for the Taliban, not for the US or the Afghan government.

"That's certainly progress for the Taliban, but not for the US, which has repeatedly said that there can be no agreement until both sides agree on all the issues on the table," he underlined.

Read more: Why is the Afghan peace process not moving beyond talks?

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.