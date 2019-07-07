|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|80
|332
|65
|112
|.337
|Devers Bos
|85
|335
|68
|111
|.331
|Brantley Hou
|83
|327
|45
|104
|.318
|TAnderson ChW
|70
|271
|39
|86
|.317
|Polanco Min
|84
|351
|57
|111
|.316
|Alberto Bal
|71
|263
|22
|83
|.316
|Merrifield KC
|89
|377
|62
|116
|.308
|Andrus Tex
|78
|322
|49
|99
|.307
|Moncada ChW
|77
|299
|47
|91
|.304
|MCabrera Det
|78
|277
|22
|84
|.303
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Encarnacion, New York, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; 4 tied at 20.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 63; DoSantana, Seattle, 63; Abreu, Chicago, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 63; Bogaerts, Boston, 63; Devers, Boston, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Soler, Kansas City, 59; GSanchez, New York, 57; Encarnacion, New York, 56.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; Lynn, Texas, 11-4; German, New York, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 9-4; BAnderson, Oakland, 9-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7.