Australia vs. South Africa scoreboard

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday after the Cricket World Cup group game between Australia and South Africa at Old Trafford:
SOUTH AFRICA
Quinton de Kock c Starc b Lyon 52
Aiden Markram st Carey b Lyon 34
Faf du Plessis c Starc b Behrendorff 100
Rassie van der Dussen c Maxwell b Cummins 95
JP Duminy c Stoinis b Starc 14
Dwaine Pretorius b Starc 2
Andile Phehlukwayo not out 4
Extras: (1b, 10lb, 13w) 24
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 325
Overs: 50
Fall of wickets: 1-79, 2-114, 3-265, 4-295, 5-317, 6-325
Did not bat: Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9-0-59-2 (4w), Jason Berendorff 8-0-55-1, Nathan Lyon 10-0-53-2, Pat Cummins 9-0-66-1 (3w), Steve Smith 1-0-5-0, Marcus Stoinis 3-0-19-0 (1w), Glenn Maxwell 10-0-57-0 (1w).
AUSTRALIA
Aaron Finch c Markram b Tahir 3
David Warner c Morris b Pretorius 122
Usman Khawaja b Rabada 18
Steve Smith lbw b Pretorius 7
Marcus Stoinis run out (Rabada/De Kock) 22
Glenn Maxwell c De Kock b Rabada 12
Alex Carey c Markram b Morris 85
Pat Cummins c Duminy b Phehlukwayo 9
Mitchell Starc b Rabada 16
Jason Behrendorff not out 11
Nathan Lyon c Markram b Phehlukwayo 3
Extras: (4lb, 3w) 7
TOTAL: (all out) 315
Overs: 49.5
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-33, 3-95, 4-119, 5-227, 6-272, 7-275, 8-301, 9-306, 10-315
Bowling: Imran Tahir 9-0-59-1, Kagiso Rabada 10-0-56-3, Dwaine Pretorius 6-2-27-2 (1w), Chris Morris 9-0-63-1, Tabraiz Shamsi 9-0-62-0 (1w), Andile Phehlukwayo 2.5-0-22-2 (1w), JP Duminy 4-0-22-0.
Toss: South Africa
Result: South Africa wins by 10 runs
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.