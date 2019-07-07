Australia vs. South Africa scoreboard

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday after the Cricket World Cup group game between Australia and South Africa at Old Trafford:

SOUTH AFRICA

Quinton de Kock c Starc b Lyon 52

Aiden Markram st Carey b Lyon 34

Faf du Plessis c Starc b Behrendorff 100

Rassie van der Dussen c Maxwell b Cummins 95

JP Duminy c Stoinis b Starc 14

Dwaine Pretorius b Starc 2

Andile Phehlukwayo not out 4

Extras: (1b, 10lb, 13w) 24

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 325

Overs: 50

Fall of wickets: 1-79, 2-114, 3-265, 4-295, 5-317, 6-325

Did not bat: Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9-0-59-2 (4w), Jason Berendorff 8-0-55-1, Nathan Lyon 10-0-53-2, Pat Cummins 9-0-66-1 (3w), Steve Smith 1-0-5-0, Marcus Stoinis 3-0-19-0 (1w), Glenn Maxwell 10-0-57-0 (1w).

AUSTRALIA

Aaron Finch c Markram b Tahir 3

David Warner c Morris b Pretorius 122

Usman Khawaja b Rabada 18

Steve Smith lbw b Pretorius 7

Marcus Stoinis run out (Rabada/De Kock) 22

Glenn Maxwell c De Kock b Rabada 12

Alex Carey c Markram b Morris 85

Pat Cummins c Duminy b Phehlukwayo 9

Mitchell Starc b Rabada 16

Jason Behrendorff not out 11

Nathan Lyon c Markram b Phehlukwayo 3

Extras: (4lb, 3w) 7

TOTAL: (all out) 315

Overs: 49.5

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-33, 3-95, 4-119, 5-227, 6-272, 7-275, 8-301, 9-306, 10-315

Bowling: Imran Tahir 9-0-59-1, Kagiso Rabada 10-0-56-3, Dwaine Pretorius 6-2-27-2 (1w), Chris Morris 9-0-63-1, Tabraiz Shamsi 9-0-62-0 (1w), Andile Phehlukwayo 2.5-0-22-2 (1w), JP Duminy 4-0-22-0.

Toss: South Africa

Result: South Africa wins by 10 runs

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.