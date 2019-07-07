Argentina's Lionel Messi, center left, and Chile's Gary Medel, center right, scuffle as referee Mario Diaz, from Paraguay, left, shows the red card to
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after receiving a red card during Copa America third-place soccer match against Chile at the Arena Corinthians in Sao
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, and Chile's Gary Medel, right, scuffle as referee Mario Diaz, from Paraguay, left, shows the red card to both of the
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) confronts Chile's Gary Medel during the Copa America third-place soccer match at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Bra
Argentina's Lionel Messi leaves the field after receiving from referee Mario Diaz, from Paraguay, a red card during Copa America third-place soccer ma
Argentina's Lionel Messi leaves the pitch after receiving the red card during the Copa America third-place soccer match against Chile at the Arena Cor
CORRECTS TO SHOWS RED CARD - Referee Mario Diaz shows a red card to Argentina's Lionel Messi and Chile's Gary Medel as they clash during the Copa Amer
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Chile's Gary Medel argue during Copa America third-place soccer match at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazi
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Chile's Gary Medel argue during Copa America third-place soccer match at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazi
SÃO PAULO (AP) — Lionel Messi has been sent off in the first half of the third-place game between Argentina and Chile in the Copa América on Saturday.
Messi was red carded after getting into a shoving match with Chile midfielder Gary Medel, who also was ejected.
Messi and Medel got into each other's faces after a ball dispute near an end line in the 37th minute at the Arena Corinthians.
Medel wasn't happy that Messi came in hard from behind to try to take the ball. The Chilean went to confront the Argentine player, who didn't back down. They started to bump into each other with their chests and shoulders.
Paraguayan referee Mario Diaz de Vivar came in and immediately sent off both players.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports