Sri Lanka vs India Scoreboard

LEEDS, England (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday of the Cricket World Cup group match between Sri Lanka and India at Headingley:

SRI LANKA

Dimuth Karunaratne c Dhoni b Bumrah 10

Kusal Perera c Dhoni b Bumrah 18

Avishka Fernando c Dhoni b Pandya 20

Kusal Mendis st Dhoni b Jadeja 3

Angelo Mathews c Sharma b Bumrah 113

Lahiru Thirimanne c Jadeja v Kuldeep 53

Dhananjaya de Silva not out 29

Thisara Perera c Pandya b Kumar 2

Isuru Udana not out 1

Extras: (4b, 2lb, 1nb, 8w) 15

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 264

Overs: 50

Did not bat: Lasith Malinga, Kasun Rajitha

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-40, 3-53, 4-55, 5-179, 6-253, 7-260

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-0-73-1, Jasprit Bumrah 10-2-37-3, Hardik Pandya 10-0-50-1, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-40-1, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-58-1.

INDIA

KL Rahul c KPerera b Malinga 111

Rohit Sharma c Mathews b Rajitha 103

Virat Kohli not out 34

Rishabh Pant lbw b Udana 4

Hardik Pandya not out 7

Extras: (1lb, 5w) 6

TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 265

Overs: 43.3

Did not bat: MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Fall of wickets:

Bowling: Lasith Malinga 10-1-82-1, Kasun Rajitha 8-0-47-1, Isuru Udana 9.3-0-50-1, Thisara Perera 10-0-34-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 6-0-51-0.

Toss: Sri Lanka

Result: India wins by 7 wickets

Umpires: Paul Wilson, Australia, and Ian Gould, England.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.