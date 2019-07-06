COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala (KAH'-mah-lah) Harris are circling each other again — this time in South Carolina, a crucial early-voting state that will test the depths of their support with black voters.

As the former vice president and the California senator travel around South Carolina in the coming days, they'll probably be pressed about their tense debate exchange over race and federally mandated school busing.

That's not something at the forefront of the Democratic presidential primary, but it could resonate in South Carolina, which has complicated history with race and segregation.

Several Harris supporters in South Carolina say her pointed and personal critique of Biden, who opposed busing mandates in the 1970s, struck a chord.