WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova reaches the second week for the first time since her last title at the All England Club in 2014. Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal also have scheduled third-round singles.

— With:

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST.

— Sidebars on merit.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

Sprinters have a chance to seize the yellow jersey on the Tour de France opening day as the race starts with a 194.5-kilometer stage around Brussels through the Flanders and Wallonia region. It features two short climbs and a finale including the suburb of Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, the childhood home of cycling great Eddy Merckx.

— With:

— CYC--TASTE OF THE TOUR. A daily look at gastronomy and culture at the Tour de France. By John Leicester. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1700 GMT.

CRI--CWC-SRI LANKA-INDIA

Angelo Mathews' third career ODI century led a comeback by Sri Lanka to give them a fighting chance against India in their Cricket World Cup group match at Headingley.

CRI--CWC-AUSTRALIA-SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa won the toss and is batting first against Australia, which looks to finish in first place in the group-stage standings at the Cricket World Cup.

— With:

— CRI--CWC-WORLD CUP-THE LATEST.

SOC--WWCUP-NETHERLANDS

Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman and goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal attend a news conference ahead of the Women's World Cup final against the United States.

SOC--WWCUP-ENGLAND-SWEDEN

England will be looking to claim a second successive bronze medal when it plays Sweden in the third-place playoff at the Women's World Cup.

SOC--COPA AMERICA FINAL PREVIEW

Favorite Brazil plays for a ninth Copa America title on Sunday, while underdog Peru seeks a third.

— Also:

— SOC--COPA AMERICA FINAL-BRAZIL — Brazil coach Tite at news conference. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

SOC--COPA AMÉRICA FINAL-GARECA

As a player, Ricardo Gareca played a part in Peru's demise nearly four decades ago. As a coach, the Argentine has been responsible for the team's resurgence.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

Defending champion Cameroon faces a tough test against Nigeria in the round of 16 at the African Cup of Nations and host Egypt plays South Africa.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY FINAL

The Crusaders beat Argentina's Jaguares 19-3 to win the Super Rugby final for the third year in a row and the 10th time overall. Scott Robertson, who won three titles as a Crusaders player, has won the championship in each of his three years as coach.

BKN--CLIPPERS-THUNDER TRADE

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Los Angeles Clippers will be landing Kawhi Leonard as a free agent after they acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a massive trade for players and draft picks.

GLF--IRISH OPEN

South African golfer Zander Lombard takes a one-shot lead into the third round of the Irish Open on the European Tour.

— Also:

DeChambeau dominates 2nd round, leads at 14 under.

Park takes 1-shot lead over Monday qualifier.

Questions and story requests are welcome.