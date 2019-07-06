BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results Saturday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Third Round

Carla Suarez-Navarro (30), Spain, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Monica Niculescu, Romania and Irina-Camelia Begu (15), Romania, def. Xinyun Han, China and Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.

Yafan Wang, China and Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia and Maria Sakkari, Greece, 6-1, 6-4.

Juniors Men's Singles

First Round

Eric Vanshelboim, Ukraine, def. Leandro Riedi, Switzerland, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Flavio Cobolli, Italy, def. Sergey Fomin, Uzbekistan, 6-2, 6-1.

Juniors Women's Singles

First Round

Selena Janicijevic, France, def. Antonia Samudio, Colombia, 6-3, 6-2.