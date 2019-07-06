Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, July 6, 2019
_____
City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A bit of a.m. rain;82;75;A t-storm in spots;82;75;WSW;13;84%;80%;8
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;90;Sunny and very warm;107;87;W;8;42%;0%;13
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;71;Sunny and very warm;100;71;W;15;30%;0%;11
Algiers, Algeria;Humid with some sun;90;76;Partly sunny and hot;91;75;NNE;8;39%;2%;8
Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;68;51;Partly sunny;64;51;NNW;12;62%;57%;4
Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, warm;80;59;Dimmed sunshine;88;61;SSW;5;49%;30%;5
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;105;81;Sunny and very warm;105;81;WNW;8;21%;6%;11
Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;86;54;Sunny, not as warm;78;56;ENE;7;45%;0%;8
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, but cool;57;37;Mostly sunny, cool;60;41;ESE;5;54%;0%;4
Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;89;73;Sunny, low humidity;93;71;SSW;6;37%;0%;11
Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;56;41;Mostly sunny;55;49;W;4;82%;9%;3
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;115;83;Sunny and hot;115;82;NW;11;12%;0%;12
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;93;73;Partly sunny;92;73;S;5;63%;36%;9
Bangalore, India;Windy this afternoon;83;71;Decreasing clouds;83;71;W;13;59%;44%;7
Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;88;77;Cloudy;91;79;SW;7;69%;44%;4
Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;84;74;Partly sunny;85;74;ENE;8;67%;11%;10
Beijing, China;A p.m. t-storm;81;70;Rain and drizzle;82;68;W;9;63%;58%;8
Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;91;67;A severe t-storm;92;64;SW;6;50%;83%;9
Berlin, Germany;Occasional rain;73;51;Partly sunny;67;50;WNW;10;54%;9%;5
Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;64;47;Mostly cloudy;67;48;SE;9;72%;44%;9
Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;77;48;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;ESE;6;47%;1%;6
Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;92;69;Showers and t-storms;84;58;NW;10;54%;70%;6
Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;77;55;Not as warm;68;47;NNE;7;60%;9%;8
Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;84;62;Partly sunny;89;66;S;5;48%;11%;10
Budapest, Hungary;A stray thunderstorm;91;68;Showers and t-storms;83;61;NW;8;52%;68%;9
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, but chilly;50;33;Partial sunshine;52;39;N;7;77%;0%;3
Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;86;67;Periods of sun;83;68;E;6;37%;36%;8
Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;69;Clouds and sunshine;77;68;NE;13;67%;12%;10
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;100;76;Sunny and very warm;100;75;NW;9;28%;0%;12
Cape Town, South Africa;Afternoon rain;60;52;A morning shower;62;54;NNW;6;67%;57%;2
Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;79;66;A shower or t-storm;79;67;SSE;4;66%;81%;11
Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;101;87;High clouds and hot;104;86;S;11;41%;33%;6
Chicago, United States;A morning t-storm;74;66;Partly sunny, nice;75;64;N;11;55%;7%;10
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;89;82;A stray thunderstorm;89;81;SSW;10;70%;71%;10
Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershowers;65;53;Thundershowers;65;53;WNW;11;68%;82%;6
Dakar, Senegal;Variable clouds;86;76;Nice with sunshine;84;77;WSW;5;76%;16%;12
Dallas, United States;Sunshine and warm;96;78;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;S;7;49%;6%;12
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;88;72;An afternoon shower;86;72;SSE;12;80%;52%;7
Delhi, India;Considerable clouds;99;82;A t-storm in spots;95;83;SE;4;67%;73%;11
Denver, United States;A strong t-storm;78;57;Partly sunny;86;60;SSW;7;44%;70%;10
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain and a t-storm;88;81;Rain and a t-storm;91;82;S;8;75%;88%;5
Dili, East Timor;Sunny;92;66;Mostly sunny;85;68;SSE;5;56%;3%;7
Dublin, Ireland;Considerable clouds;61;48;Partly sunny;63;49;ESE;6;66%;23%;6
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warm;97;72;Sunshine and hot;100;75;ENE;7;19%;1%;12
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;83;68;Mostly sunny, nice;81;66;WSW;12;63%;3%;11
Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and very warm;99;83;High clouds and warm;96;84;SSE;6;59%;38%;6
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;74;44;Sunny and beautiful;74;45;SE;5;38%;0%;5
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;E;4;69%;80%;11
Helsinki, Finland;A t-storm in spots;66;50;Thundershowers;63;52;WSW;8;77%;87%;4
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Variable cloudiness;92;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;SSW;8;77%;76%;8
Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with a shower;91;83;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;83;S;12;73%;79%;6
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;77;Partly sunny, breezy;88;77;ENE;16;60%;44%;13
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;84;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;WSW;15;67%;56%;4
Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;99;82;A t-storm in spots;100;82;ENE;8;54%;55%;12
Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;82;69;Plenty of sunshine;86;65;E;9;54%;0%;10
Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;76;A t-storm in spots;92;74;E;11;64%;55%;5
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;103;85;Mostly sunny, nice;98;84;N;10;41%;0%;13
Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;65;40;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;S;7;24%;1%;4
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;102;63;Sunny and hot;100;64;NNE;6;12%;0%;13
Karachi, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;93;86;Mostly sunny;95;86;SW;12;58%;4%;13
Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;84;71;A p.m. t-storm;84;71;WNW;5;74%;75%;7
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;105;82;Mostly sunny;103;81;SSW;12;34%;34%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;75;59;Showers and t-storms;79;56;W;10;53%;86%;5
Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;91;81;Partly sunny;91;80;E;19;58%;35%;12
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;84;69;Partly sunny;82;67;WSW;7;66%;44%;7
Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;92;81;Cloudy with a shower;91;82;SW;8;74%;66%;4
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A t-storm in spots;87;76;SSW;4;80%;66%;9
La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;60;30;Mostly sunny, warm;61;29;ENE;8;20%;0%;6
Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;84;76;A heavy thunderstorm;83;76;SW;9;82%;75%;6
Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;60;Clouds, then sun;64;60;SSE;8;82%;6%;6
Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;75;61;Nice with sunshine;75;62;NW;6;68%;23%;10
London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;75;57;Some sun returning;69;55;SSE;6;58%;29%;4
Los Angeles, United States;Clouds break;79;62;Low clouds, then sun;77;62;S;6;66%;1%;11
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;68;Variable cloudiness;77;67;S;6;77%;5%;6
Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;95;64;Clouds and sun, warm;94;67;SE;5;24%;6%;11
Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;84;Partly sunny;90;83;SSE;4;66%;17%;6
Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;87;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;SE;6;82%;74%;3
Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;WSW;8;69%;74%;12
Melbourne, Australia;Some sun, pleasant;63;48;Showers, mainly late;63;51;N;11;69%;94%;1
Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;76;57;A p.m. t-storm;77;55;S;5;46%;80%;13
Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;87;80;A t-storm around;89;78;SSE;7;64%;55%;12
Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;68;53;Partly sunny;68;49;W;10;75%;30%;7
Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;84;77;Partly sunny;83;77;SSW;12;78%;57%;10
Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, chilly;48;33;Chilly with some sun;50;37;NNE;6;78%;0%;3
Montreal, Canada;Showers and t-storms;85;61;Nice with sunshine;78;59;N;4;39%;1%;9
Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;64;51;Partly sunny;68;52;SW;9;54%;44%;7
Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;87;82;Breezy with rain;87;81;SW;15;82%;89%;3
Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;73;55;Periods of sun;76;57;E;6;58%;43%;9
New York, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;88;73;Partly sunny;84;68;ESE;7;65%;25%;7
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;100;74;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;WNW;10;33%;0%;11
Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;62;A t-storm around;77;56;WSW;12;61%;42%;4
Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;82;72;Warmer;87;70;WNW;7;60%;18%;11
Oslo, Norway;Afternoon rain;60;51;A passing shower;66;51;N;6;57%;78%;5
Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm in spots;86;54;Sunny and nice;78;53;NNW;8;43%;0%;9
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;83;79;Rain in the morning;82;79;NE;14;82%;92%;2
Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;Showers and t-storms;87;76;WNW;8;82%;85%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;89;73;An afternoon shower;89;72;E;6;73%;64%;11
Paris, France;Partly sunny, warm;90;61;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;NE;7;50%;39%;8
Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;63;50;More sun than clouds;66;48;N;9;65%;29%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;WSW;5;67%;57%;8
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;84;74;Sun and clouds;87;73;SSE;14;79%;44%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;Partly sunny;94;75;ESE;6;52%;42%;12
Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer;87;60;Some sun and cooler;69;51;NNW;7;56%;27%;8
Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun, warm;92;68;Periods of sun;85;61;ENE;8;53%;8%;9
Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;73;53;Spotty showers;72;52;SSE;8;50%;72%;5
Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;72;64;Partly sunny, nice;75;61;NW;9;69%;13%;11
Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;69;A shower in the a.m.;84;71;SSE;6;74%;77%;7
Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunshine;60;49;Sunny and pleasant;61;45;NNE;7;55%;6%;5
Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;67;50;Thundershowers;64;51;NNW;6;81%;86%;2
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;68;61;Partly sunny;69;60;NW;8;54%;28%;4
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;108;81;Partly sunny and hot;115;86;NE;6;7%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;94;67;Partly sunny;91;72;S;8;47%;11%;10
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rather cloudy, cool;65;48;An afternoon shower;69;50;ENE;3;61%;66%;2
San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;66;56;Partly sunny;64;56;WSW;14;68%;27%;10
San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;Showers and t-storms;79;64;E;7;74%;84%;6
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some hazy sun;88;79;A shower in places;86;78;ESE;13;71%;64%;12
San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;67;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;NE;5;86%;85%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;85;62;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;WSW;7;29%;30%;14
Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;64;45;Partly sunny;59;46;SW;3;51%;7%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;88;74;Partly sunny;88;74;ENE;7;68%;44%;12
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;80;58;Sunshine and nice;78;57;NNW;6;56%;20%;8
Seattle, United States;Clearing;70;57;Spotty showers;69;57;WNW;6;68%;68%;4
Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;97;67;Periods of sun;90;65;E;6;43%;18%;10
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warmer;88;75;Clouds breaking;91;75;WSW;9;66%;27%;6
Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;91;81;A t-storm in spots;90;82;SSE;4;75%;56%;7
Sofia, Bulgaria;Nice with sunshine;84;58;A t-storm around;89;60;SW;4;47%;45%;10
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Hazy sun;88;78;A shower in spots;87;79;E;10;72%;71%;12
Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;69;52;Thundershowers;65;54;NNW;10;68%;86%;2
Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;65;52;Partly sunny;67;53;NNW;6;73%;39%;3
Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;93;83;A p.m. t-storm;96;81;SSE;10;62%;64%;9
Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;63;51;Thundershowers;64;53;NE;7;77%;83%;5
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;99;73;Sunny and hot;100;75;E;6;22%;0%;11
Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;84;65;Mostly sunny, nice;88;65;NNW;9;50%;49%;10
Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;102;82;Sunny and very warm;103;79;ESE;8;13%;14%;12
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;90;77;Mostly sunny, nice;88;78;WSW;10;58%;25%;12
Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;94;72;Sunny and very hot;99;76;SE;5;36%;3%;10
Tokyo, Japan;Rain;72;66;Rain and drizzle;72;66;N;15;84%;78%;3
Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;82;66;Sunny, not as warm;75;61;NW;9;57%;1%;10
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;89;71;Sunny and pleasant;90;73;ESE;5;46%;0%;12
Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;100;71;Sunny and hot;100;77;S;6;31%;1%;11
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with sunshine;81;53;Not as warm;72;52;NNW;7;43%;44%;8
Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;68;57;Spotty showers;68;57;ESE;5;66%;72%;3
Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny and hot;93;70;Showers and t-storms;81;58;NW;10;54%;84%;7
Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;91;76;High clouds and warm;92;77;WSW;7;60%;44%;6
Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable clouds;69;52;Thundershowers;66;50;WSW;11;70%;84%;7
Warsaw, Poland;Warmer;70;58;Sun and some clouds;72;52;W;13;51%;13%;8
Wellington, New Zealand;Heavy p.m. showers;54;44;Sunny and windy;55;42;NNW;20;71%;2%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, p.m. showers;88;78;A couple of t-storms;89;79;SW;8;78%;83%;3
Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;90;65;A t-storm in spots;87;65;NE;5;40%;64%;11
_____
