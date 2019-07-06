TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Dalai Lama marked his 84th birthday Saturday (July 6) by teleconferencing with groups in Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore.

In a one-minute talk, he suggested what the best gift would be for his birthday. “Wherever you live, try to create a compassionate atmosphere. Compassionate society, then religious harmony,” the Tibetan religious leader told his audience, adding they should practice Tibetan culture and pay more attention.

During the previous days, he had met visitors at his residence in the Indian town of Dharamsala, the Times of India reported.

However, such appearances have grown rare as his physicians have advised him to slow down, the report said.

A message on his website announced that public audiences and other engagements such as media interviews were being drastically cut back on the advice of his doctors.

Local authorities have repeatedly organized mock drills to evacuate the Tibetan religious leader from the town for a medical emergency, causing anxiety among his admirers, according to the Times of India.

