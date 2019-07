CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The Christchurch-based Crusaders beat Argentina's Jaguares 19-3 Saturday to win their 10th Super Rugby championship.

Scores

Crusaders 19 (Cody Taylor try; Richie Mo'unga, conversion, 4 penalties), Jaguars 3 (Joaquin Diaz Bonilla penalty). HT: 10-3.