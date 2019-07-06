People shout slogans as they march during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, July 6, 2019. Hundreds of people marched to Myanmar’s Central Investi
People stage a protest in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, July 6, 2019. Hundreds of people marched to Myanmar’s Central Investigation Department on Saturday
People shout slogans as they march during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, July 6, 2019. Hundreds of people marched to Myanmar’s Central Investi
People march during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, July 6, 2019. Hundreds of people marched to Myanmar’s Central Investigation Department on S
A volunteer helps to wear a wrist band as they gather for a protest in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, July 6, 2019. Hundreds of people marched to Myanmar’s
People march during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, July 6, 2019. Hundreds of people marched to Myanmar’s Central Investigation Department on S
A woman shouts slogans with a loud speaker as they march during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, July 6, 2019. Hundreds of people marched to Mya
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Hundreds of people have marched to Myanmar's Central Investigation Department in Yangon to demand justice for a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at her nursery school in the country's capital in May.
Police say a 29-year-old suspect was rearrested on Wednesday and charged in the case the next day. The man was initially arrested in May but was released by a court due to a lack of evidence, and many people in Myanmar have taken to Facebook to say that he has been wrongfully accused.
The girl was 2 years, 11 months old when she was allegedly raped at her school on May 16. Her mother opened a complaint at a police station the following day, according to local media reports.