Southern Branch of Taiwan's National Palace Museum launches summer art events for families

'Navigation' is a major theme of the events

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/06 17:58
Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum launched arts events for adults and children. (Taiwan News photo)

CHIAYI (Taiwan News) — The Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum (SBNPM) is hosting a series of free events in the “Summer Family Art Months” from July to September 1.

SBNPM designated July to September as the “Summer Family Months” to launch a number of outdoors and indoors activities with the theme of navigation. In addition to that, the events include a summer camp, children theater performance, water dance show and more.

In the lobby of the SBNPM, a large-scale ship is showcased representing the Age of Discovery and inviting the family to join the events in order to “navigate” and discover the museum. There are also exhibitions, such as The Beauty of Interchange, The Coordination of Clay: Ceramics in the NPM Collection, taking place in the museum.

The deputy director of SBNPM, Hung Yonh-Thai (黃永泰), expected the number of visitors for the “Summer Family Months” to reach more than 80,000.

Hung stated that there are several interesting outdoor events, such as a theater performance by Diabolo Dance Theater (舞鈴劇場) and Song Song Song Children's & Puppet Theater (九歌兒童劇團).

Furthermore, the National Palace Museum in Taipei collaborated with Taipei Zoo, Kaohsiung Shoushan Zoo and Hsinchu Zoo to launch the event "The Zoo" to showcase animals’ paintings, specimens and more, according to Hung.

SBNPM's “Summer Family Art Months” events will run until Sep. 1. For more information, please visit the official website and the Facebook page.
National Palace Museum
Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum
Chiayi County

