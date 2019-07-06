TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The museum housing the works of Taiwan’s most famous sculptor, Ju Ming (朱銘), is celebrating its 20th anniversary by opening up its grounds in the distant hills of New Taipei City on summer nights.

Ju, 81, a woodcarver from Miaoli County, gained international fame for his square-looking effigies of humans, the early series of which was inspired by the discipline of taiji.

From Saturday (July 6) on, visitors to the museum in the district of Jinshan will be treated to a light show, a theater play and a special children arts education exhibition, allowing them to spend a full night on the grounds, the Central News Agency reported.

An extra exhibition features the works of 13 artists from Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Israel in disciplines ranging from drawing and photography to performance art, the museum said.

