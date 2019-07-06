TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – More than 2,000 people witnessed the sunrise near the scenic Sanxiantai area in Taitung County in the company of colorful hot air balloons Saturday (July 6).

Sanxiantai is an island in the Pacific linked to the coastline of Taitung County by a famous bridge consisting of multiple arches.

On Friday (July 5), considerable crowds already showed up in the location, just north of the town of Chenggong, to attend music performances by indigenous Golden Melody Award winner Sangpuy, by DJ Fengie Wang (汪佩蓉) and by singer Luji (黃莉) while watching the stars in the summer night sky and listening to the waves lapping the shore, the Central News Agency reported.

An estimated 2,000 onlookers sat down on the beach to watch the event. Once the concerts over though, people started streaming back into the same location from 2 a.m. onward to prepare for sunrise, also a popular event on each New Year’s Day.

Space on the beach filled up fast and organizers were forced to keep latecomers off the grounds, according to CNA.

Those who arrived early enough were treated to the first rays of sunshine covering the natural landscape and the hot air balloons in the shape of cartoon characters.

