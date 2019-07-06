  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Thousands watch sunrise on Taiwan’s southeast coast

Hot air balloons and singers entertained the crowds near Sanxiantai

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/06 15:43
Hot air balloons awaiting the sunrise near Sanxiantai (photo courtesy of Taitung County Government).

Hot air balloons awaiting the sunrise near Sanxiantai (photo courtesy of Taitung County Government). (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – More than 2,000 people witnessed the sunrise near the scenic Sanxiantai area in Taitung County in the company of colorful hot air balloons Saturday (July 6).

Sanxiantai is an island in the Pacific linked to the coastline of Taitung County by a famous bridge consisting of multiple arches.

On Friday (July 5), considerable crowds already showed up in the location, just north of the town of Chenggong, to attend music performances by indigenous Golden Melody Award winner Sangpuy, by DJ Fengie Wang (汪佩蓉) and by singer Luji (黃莉) while watching the stars in the summer night sky and listening to the waves lapping the shore, the Central News Agency reported.

An estimated 2,000 onlookers sat down on the beach to watch the event. Once the concerts over though, people started streaming back into the same location from 2 a.m. onward to prepare for sunrise, also a popular event on each New Year’s Day.

Space on the beach filled up fast and organizers were forced to keep latecomers off the grounds, according to CNA.

Those who arrived early enough were treated to the first rays of sunshine covering the natural landscape and the hot air balloons in the shape of cartoon characters.
Taitung
Sanxiantai
hot air balloons
Sangpuy

RELATED ARTICLES

Wanted in Taiwan village: staff to scare monkeys away from pineapples
Wanted in Taiwan village: staff to scare monkeys away from pineapples
2019/07/03 20:27
Female motorcyclist dies after hitting water buffalo on highway in eastern Taiwan
Female motorcyclist dies after hitting water buffalo on highway in eastern Taiwan
2019/06/17 18:49
Taiwan airport removes Chiang Kai-shek statue
Taiwan airport removes Chiang Kai-shek statue
2019/06/15 16:58
Magnitude 4.2 quake shakes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.2 quake shakes southeast Taiwan
2019/05/25 15:18
Southern Taiwan's Orchid Island to host pig-catching contest in September
Southern Taiwan's Orchid Island to host pig-catching contest in September
2019/05/24 17:54