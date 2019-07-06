FILE - In this early Monday, June 10, 2019 file photo, Central American migrants stand on a raft to cross the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico,
GENEVA (AP) — Recent tragedies have focused attention on the risks faced by migrants, who are often seen as a political headache in the countries they hope to reach and ignored in the countries they flee.
Migrants have become trapped in squalid detention centers on Libya's front lines. They've washed up on the banks of the Rio Grande. They've sunk without a trace in the Mediterranean, the Pacific or in waterways they cannot even name. A few have fallen out of airplanes' landing gear.
The U.N. says a record 71 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide in 2018.
Despite the rhetoric about migration crises in Europe and the U.S., the top three countries taking in refugees are Turkey, Pakistan and Uganda. Germany comes in a distant fifth.