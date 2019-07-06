  1. Home
Two dead after early morning fire in New Taipei

A fire engulfed the second floor of a residential building in Shiding District early Saturday morning

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/06 14:37
Scene of the fire

Scene of the fire (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An early morning fire in the mountainous Shiding District (石碇區) of New Taipei City on Saturday (July 6) resulted in the death of two residents.

The fire, which erupted on the second floor of a residential building, was first reported at approximately 1:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had engulfed the entire second floor, and four residents of the building were trapped on the fourth floor in a makeshift residence of iron sheeting.

CNA reports that a fifth resident of the building was able to escape through a third floor window before the fire grew too large, however four residents on the top floor were not as lucky.

Two people pulled from the fire showing no signs of life, and doctors were unable to revive them. The other residents received emergency medical treatment and expect a quick recovery.

The fire was successfully extinguished at approximately 2:20 am according to the CNA report, but had completely destroyed an area of approximately 150 square meters of the second floor.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
