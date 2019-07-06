TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union and EVA Air management were scheduled to meet again Saturday (July 6) afternoon in a renewed effort to solve the flight attendants’ strike, now in its 17th day.

Precisely a week earlier, the union members voted to end their unprecedented industrial action, but since then talks have bogged down, mainly over concerns that the airline is planning to retaliate against the strike activists.

On Friday (July 5), dozens of union members walked 27 kilometers from Taoyuan City, which houses Taiwan’s main airport, to the Presidential Office Building in Taipei to air their grievances.

Saturday’s planned talks amount to the third official round of discussions since the previous weekend, though there have been low-profile unofficial meetings too. The Ministry of Labor is chairing the latest round, at the Taoyuan City Government, the Central News Agency reported.

Both sides are closer to working out a final agreement, having taken a look at the legal language of a potential final text to be signed, reports said.

The strike has led to the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights, affecting more than 200,000 passengers. EVA Air counts as Taiwan’s second-largest carrier, and has flights to a range of destinations in East Asia, North America and Europe.

